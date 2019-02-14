|
Rose Grace Policano
Richmond,VA - Rose Grace Policano, age 98, of Richmond Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Rose was born December 27, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph Trapasso and Rose Casale. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Joseph F. Policano, her sister Marie Reese, and brother Anthony Trapasso. Rose is survived by her four children, Thomas Policano and his partner Barbara Russell, Lynda Seale and her husband Richard Seale, Robert Policano and his spouse Dineen Policano, and Regina Policano Brown and her spouse Carlton Brown. She's the proud grandmother of 11 including Jenny Soley, Tihan Seale, Justyn Seale, Kipling Seale, Robert M. Policano, Cristina DeMatteo, Anthony Policano, Tory Brown, Lindsay Brown, Grayson Brown, and Mia Brown. Rose was blessed to have 7 great grandchildren Victoria, Teresa, Jaime, Devon, Dylan, Jaxon, and Remy. Rose was the consummate loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved story telling, dancing, and playing board games with family and friends. What all will remember most about Rose was her infectious laughter and positive giving spirit. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday 9:15 AM February 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tenafly, NJ. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.