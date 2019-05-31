Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose I. Connors

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose I. Connors Obituary
Rose I. Connors

Clifton - Rose I. Connors, 89, of Clifton, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, she lived in South River before moving to Clifton many years ago. Rose was a Bartender at both TJ's in Passaic and Angie's in Clifton, for over 20 years, retiring several years ago.

Beloved wife of the late James who passed away in 1992. Devoted mother of Noreen Paterson and her husband Robert of Pompton Lakes, and Susan Heck and her husband William of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Mandy Banquecer and her husband Luis, William Heck and his wife Marisa, Jonathan Pa terson and his wife Cheryl. Cherished great grandmother of Jordyn, Jasmine, Chase, Kendall, Peyton, Ariana, Avery and Ayla. Dear sister of John Humer of Elmwood Park, and the late Barbara Tyma.

Memorial Gathering, Sunday 2-5 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation was private. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now