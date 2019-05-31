|
|
Rose I. Connors
Clifton - Rose I. Connors, 89, of Clifton, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, she lived in South River before moving to Clifton many years ago. Rose was a Bartender at both TJ's in Passaic and Angie's in Clifton, for over 20 years, retiring several years ago.
Beloved wife of the late James who passed away in 1992. Devoted mother of Noreen Paterson and her husband Robert of Pompton Lakes, and Susan Heck and her husband William of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Mandy Banquecer and her husband Luis, William Heck and his wife Marisa, Jonathan Pa terson and his wife Cheryl. Cherished great grandmother of Jordyn, Jasmine, Chase, Kendall, Peyton, Ariana, Avery and Ayla. Dear sister of John Humer of Elmwood Park, and the late Barbara Tyma.
Memorial Gathering, Sunday 2-5 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation was private. www.ShookFH.com