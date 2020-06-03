Rose I. Savincki
Northvale - Rose I. Savincki (nee Fossa), a lifelong resident of Northvale, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Savincki. Loving mother of Alan and his wife Jo-Ann of Kinnelon, NJ, Albert and his wife Denise of Hawley, PA and the late Joseph Jr. and Frank. Proud grandmother of four and great-grandmother of six. Dearest sister of Albino Fossa, Frank Fossa and was predeceased by four siblings.
Rose first worked at Federal Paper in Piermont, NY for many years before becoming a matron at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan and retiring after 13 years. Rose then enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen at the Northvale Senior Center.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private.
Those who wish may make donations in Rose's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.