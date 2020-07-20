Rose J. Banta Toscano
Bergenfield - Rose J. Banta Toscano (nee Basile) of Bergenfield passed away peacefully at the Emerson Health and Rehab. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 99. During World War II, Rose wanted to enlist in the military like her brothers, but her father wouldn't allow it. So, she got a job in the Alcoa factory in Edgewater making parts for aircraft and military vehicles. Rose was one of the first employees of Dunkin Donuts in Bergenfield. She held various secretarial jobs and worked for many years as a salesgirl at Paramus Lighting in Paramus where she made many good friends. Rose was always ready, willing and able to lend a hand. She was always helping someone and would put others before herself. She volunteered her time as an assistant Girl Scout Leader. Rose was a member of St. John's Rosary Society, The New Beginnings Senior Club, The Golden Girls Club, Bergen County Chapter 988 NARFE, Mayor's Senior Citizen Advisory Committee and she was the "Sunshine Girl". Rose's favorite job by far was that of being a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved entertaining and cooking for the family. Rose was the happiest when everyone was together. She had an enormous heart and love for children and her family. Born in Fort Lee, Rose is predeceased by her parents, Catherine and James Basile. She was the last remaining sibling of her eight brothers and sisters. Rose is also predeceased by her husbands, Daniel Banta (1972) and Dominic Toscano (1986), and her daughter, Joan Kent (2017). She is survived by her daughter, Diane Petro Kaminsky and her husband Carl, of Bergenfield. Her son-in-law Melvin Kent of Columbia. Her grandchildren, Nicole Kent (Jeff Polizzi), Joseph Kent (Michelle), Kelly Kelsey (Jason), Daniel Zatta, (Abby), Douglas Petro (Nicole Seltzer). Her great grandchildren, Aidan Zatta, Zoe Kelsey and Keira Kelsey. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday 3-6 PM. All will meet at the funeral home on Friday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hosp or the Bergenfield Food Bank. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com