Wayne - Rose Jung passed away on Sunday, May 10,2020 at the age of 85. A graduate from Tenafly High School and William Paterson University she started teaching at J. Spencer Smith School in Tenafly in September 1957. Rose retired in June,1993, after 36 years of teaching. Upon retiring, the Smith School honored her by naming a park after her. The park was dedicated first in 1994 and rededicated in November, 2013. She is survived by her two sisters Jean Calissi and Joan Thompson - and a nephew Anthony Catania. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)
