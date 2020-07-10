1/
Rose (Cherr) Kwasnik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose (Cherr) Kwasnik

Rose (Cherr) Kwasnik, 94, died peacefully on June 24 at The Chelsea, a senior living community in Montville, NJ. She was born to William and Yetta Cherr over the family paint store in Passaic NJ.

Rose grew up in Passaic attending Passaic High School and then Newark Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing where she became a proud registered nurse.

She married Irving Kwasnik in 1954 and moved across the river to Rutherford where they had two daughters.

Rose was devoted to her family and active in their lives. She was the PTA president of Union Elementary School, Rutherford Junior High School, and Rutherford Senior High School. She was also a member of the Sisterhood at Temple Emanuel in Passaic.

She was a fan of the Yankees and a major chocoholic - never far from a package of Pepperidge Farm cookies.

Rose was retired but ended her nursing career working at the Hudson Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in West New York, NJ.

She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years Irving, and her brother Hyman Cherr.

Rose is survived by her daughters Melinda Kraus of Parsippany NJ and Randi Kurtas of Lancaster Pa, grandchildren Amanda (Nathan), Brian (Jason), Matthew (Alexis), and Courtney, and great-grandchildren Nathan, Autumn, and Brooke all of whom loved her very much.

She will be remembered as a compassionate woman with a capacity for love and nurturing that will live on through future generations. Her beautiful smile and red hair will light our paths for the rest of our days. She was our sunshine.

Private graveside services were held on June 25 with arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton NJ. Donations may be made to the Chelsea at Montville Holiday Fund (165 Changebridge Rd, Montville), the Alzheimers Association (alz.org), or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jewish Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved