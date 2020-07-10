Rose (Cherr) Kwasnik
Rose (Cherr) Kwasnik, 94, died peacefully on June 24 at The Chelsea, a senior living community in Montville, NJ. She was born to William and Yetta Cherr over the family paint store in Passaic NJ.
Rose grew up in Passaic attending Passaic High School and then Newark Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing where she became a proud registered nurse.
She married Irving Kwasnik in 1954 and moved across the river to Rutherford where they had two daughters.
Rose was devoted to her family and active in their lives. She was the PTA president of Union Elementary School, Rutherford Junior High School, and Rutherford Senior High School. She was also a member of the Sisterhood at Temple Emanuel in Passaic.
She was a fan of the Yankees and a major chocoholic - never far from a package of Pepperidge Farm cookies.
Rose was retired but ended her nursing career working at the Hudson Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in West New York, NJ.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years Irving, and her brother Hyman Cherr.
Rose is survived by her daughters Melinda Kraus of Parsippany NJ and Randi Kurtas of Lancaster Pa, grandchildren Amanda (Nathan), Brian (Jason), Matthew (Alexis), and Courtney, and great-grandchildren Nathan, Autumn, and Brooke all of whom loved her very much.
She will be remembered as a compassionate woman with a capacity for love and nurturing that will live on through future generations. Her beautiful smile and red hair will light our paths for the rest of our days. She was our sunshine.
Private graveside services were held on June 25 with arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton NJ. Donations may be made to the Chelsea at Montville Holiday Fund (165 Changebridge Rd, Montville), the Alzheimers Association (alz.org
), or the charity of your choice
.