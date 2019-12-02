Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Resources
New Milford - Martini, Rose L. (nee) Bilancione age 94 a longtime resident of New Milford passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Martini. Devoted mother of JoAnne Basile, and James Martini and his wife Deborah. Loving grandmother of Eric Basile, Brian Basile and his wife Kelly, Michael Basile, and Anthony Martini. Loving great-grandmother of Kacie Basile. Rose will be greatly missed by all those who loved her, including her dear nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday 5-9PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service Friday 9AM from the funeral home then to St. Joseph's RC Church for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY. Visit Rose's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.
