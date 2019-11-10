|
Rose L. Ortaglia
Demarest - ORTAGLIA, Rose L (nee Maro) of Demarest (formerly of Tenafly) passed away on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vito. Devoted mother of Lisa M McCarthy and her husband James. Beloved grandmother (Nanny) of James R McCarthy III and Julia R McCarthy. Also survived by her dog Romeo and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105.