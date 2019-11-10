Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
Rose L. Ortaglia

Rose L. Ortaglia Obituary
Rose L. Ortaglia

Demarest - ORTAGLIA, Rose L (nee Maro) of Demarest (formerly of Tenafly) passed away on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vito. Devoted mother of Lisa M McCarthy and her husband James. Beloved grandmother (Nanny) of James R McCarthy III and Julia R McCarthy. Also survived by her dog Romeo and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105.
