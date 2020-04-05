|
|
Rose L. Young
Ridgewood - Rose L. Young, age 95, of Wyckoff, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Care One, Oradell, NJ. Rose was born in Jersey City, were she spent her early years growing up and has resided in Ridgewood from 1963 until becoming a resident of Oradell four years ago. Rose was a homemaker who spent her time caring for her family. Rose was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. She was also a very active member of the parent Organization of the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, where her daughter, Rose Ann resided. Rose is survived by her loving daughters; Linda Ann Slangen and her husband, Louis of Dublin, OH and Debra Ann Avillo and her husband, Floyd of Sparta, NJ, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Young on October 14, 2001 and her daughter, Rose Ann Young on March 18, 2020. Funeral Services for Rose will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.