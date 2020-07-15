Rose Lucignani
Clifton - Rose Lucignani (nee: Porta), 77, of Clifton, passed away at her home on July 14, 2020 with her family by her side.
Rose -- affectionately called "Mimi" by family -- was born to Vincenzo and Marta Porta in Molfetta, Italy on January 31, 1943. Years later, her family moved to the United States, first to Hoboken and later to Union City, before settling in Clifton after her marriage. Rose is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fausto; her daughter Alexandra Della Fera and her husband David, of Verona, and their children, Andrew and Max; and her son Patrick Lucignani and his wife Megan, of Morristown, and their children, Thomas and Claire Rose. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Cormio and her late husband Michele; her brother Salvatore Porta and his wife Angela; her brother-in-law Roberto Lucignani, and his wife Luisa, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and other family.
Following her graduation from Hoboken High School, Rose worked in New York and took in all the cultural and social attractions that the city has to offer. Among other interests, Rose enjoyed traveling, cooking (including her thinly sliced baked eggplant), listening to music, especially opera, and watching musicals, including her favorite, Les Misérables. She met Fausto, a professional musician, while on a cruise with her sister, and married in 1968. After raising her children, Rose returned to work at the Diocese of Paterson in Clifton. She was active in her parish, St. Philip's, attending services and volunteering at church functions. Rose took great pleasure in seeing the family together at birthday parties, during the holidays, at countless barbeques, and vacations to Wildwood Crest and most recently to Aruba. Rose cherished her time after her retirement babysitting all four of her grandchildren for many years, strictly enforcing one of her rules that you cannot have dessert until you had at least some vegetables and fruit. Thereafter, Rose helped care for her parents during their later years.
Rose will fondly be remembered for the deep love and care that she bestowed on her family and close friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home at 1313 Van Houten Avenue in Clifton. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled on July 20th starting at 10:00 at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 797 Valley Road, Clifton followed by a committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rose's name through Memorial Sloan Kettering (https://giving.mskcc.org/
) or the American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
). Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Facemasks and social distancing required at both the funeral home and church. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
for driving directions and online condolences to the family.