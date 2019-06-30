|
|
Rose Lucy Bochicchio
New Milford - Rose Lucy Bochicchio (nee Sacino) was 96 years old when she passed away Saturday, June 29th. Born and raised in New York City, Rose was a resident of New Milford since 1967. She enjoyed her work in various retail jobs and loved playing bingo and taking trips to Atlantic City. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Vito (2003) Bochicchio. She is survived by her loving daughter Marie-Elena Bochicchio and her loving son Anthony Bochicchio. Rose is the devoted sister of James Sacino and his wife Jenny. She is the cherished grandmother of Michael Bochicchio and his wife Haley and Andrea Rodriguez and her husband Jonathan and the great grandmother of Cali Jon. Rose was predeceased by her late sister Lucy Rose Carbone, late brother William Sacino, late brother Michael Sacino, late brother Tony Sacino and late brother Johnny Sacino. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph RC Church, New Milford/Oradell. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral mass from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford. For additional information please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com