Rose M. Barriale
Rose M. Barriale

Rose M Barriale, age 95, a lifelong resident of Secaucus passed away on Wednesday, November 4th. Rose was born to the late Marco and Antoinette (Pacella) Zaccario and was a seamstress for Evan-Picone a designer sportswear company in North Bergen for many years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Rosemarie Barriale and grandchildren Krista and Craig Barriale, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her husband Rocco; son, James, and siblings, Nicholas and his wife Franca Zaccario, Frank Zaccario, and Palma Zaccario. Rose loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.

A visitation for Rose will be held Monday, November 9th from 4 to 8 PM at Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will occur at 10:45AM on Tuesday, November 10th at Immaculate Conception Church, in Secaucus with a private burial to follow. Only 25 people are allowed into the funeral home at a time and all visitors must have a facial covering and practice social distancing at all times.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MackMemorialhome.com for the Barriale family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
2018652250
