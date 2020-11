Rose M. BarrialeRose M Barriale, age 95, a lifelong resident of Secaucus passed away on Wednesday, November 4th. Rose was born to the late Marco and Antoinette (Pacella) Zaccario and was a seamstress for Evan-Picone a designer sportswear company in North Bergen for many years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Rosemarie Barriale and grandchildren Krista and Craig Barriale, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her husband Rocco; son, James, and siblings, Nicholas and his wife Franca Zaccario, Frank Zaccario, and Palma Zaccario. Rose loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.A visitation for Rose will be held Monday, November 9th from 4 to 8 PM at Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will occur at 10:45AM on Tuesday, November 10th at Immaculate Conception Church, in Secaucus with a private burial to follow. Only 25 people are allowed into the funeral home at a time and all visitors must have a facial covering and practice social distancing at all times.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MackMemorialhome.com for the Barriale family.