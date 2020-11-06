Rose M. Barriale
Rose M Barriale, age 95, a lifelong resident of Secaucus passed away on Wednesday, November 4th. Rose was born to the late Marco and Antoinette (Pacella) Zaccario and was a seamstress for Evan-Picone a designer sportswear company in North Bergen for many years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Rosemarie Barriale and grandchildren Krista and Craig Barriale, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her husband Rocco; son, James, and siblings, Nicholas and his wife Franca Zaccario, Frank Zaccario, and Palma Zaccario. Rose loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.
A visitation for Rose will be held Monday, November 9th from 4 to 8 PM at Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will occur at 10:45AM on Tuesday, November 10th at Immaculate Conception Church, in Secaucus with a private burial to follow. Only 25 people are allowed into the funeral home at a time and all visitors must have a facial covering and practice social distancing at all times.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MackMemorialhome.com
for the Barriale family.