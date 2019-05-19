|
|
Rose M. Cividanes
Dumont - Rose M. Cividanes (nee Marijuan), 98, of Dumont (formerly of Brooklyn Heights, NY) Passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard Cividanes. Devoted mother of Gilbert and his wife Sofia E. Rios- Cividanes. Rose is predeceased by her brother Joseph Marijuan and sister, Josephine Morales. She was the Executive Secretary at Jay Henry Schroeders Bank in Manhatten.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 20, at 10 AM followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave, Dumont.