Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Dumont - Rose M. Cividanes (nee Marijuan), 98, of Dumont (formerly of Brooklyn Heights, NY) Passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard Cividanes. Devoted mother of Gilbert and his wife Sofia E. Rios- Cividanes. Rose is predeceased by her brother Joseph Marijuan and sister, Josephine Morales. She was the Executive Secretary at Jay Henry Schroeders Bank in Manhatten.

Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 20, at 10 AM followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave, Dumont.
