Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Claudio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Claudio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Claudio Obituary
Rose M. Claudio

Riverdale - Rose M. Claudio, 98, passed away on April 8, 2020.

Rose was a longtime resident of Riverdale and a member of the Riverdale Seniors Club where she enjoyed socializing with friends.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Margaret Klach; her brother, Thomas Moramarco; her grandchildren, Christie and Brittany; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services at this time will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory can be made to VITAS Hospice Care or Alzheimer's New Jersey.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -