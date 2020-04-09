|
|
Rose M. Claudio
Riverdale - Rose M. Claudio, 98, passed away on April 8, 2020.
Rose was a longtime resident of Riverdale and a member of the Riverdale Seniors Club where she enjoyed socializing with friends.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Margaret Klach; her brother, Thomas Moramarco; her grandchildren, Christie and Brittany; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services at this time will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory can be made to VITAS Hospice Care or Alzheimer's New Jersey.