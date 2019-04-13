|
Rose M. Garjian
Tenafly - Rose M. Garjian, longtime resident of Tenafly, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Rose was a proud resident of Tenafly, a place she called home for over 55 years. She was a member of the St. Thomas Armenian Church and the Knickerbocker Country Club. She worked as a Real Estate Agent, but her most important role was her job as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Rose married the love of her life, Dr. Haig Garjian, together they raised three wonderful daughters and were grandparents to three grandchildren.
Rose was predeceased by her dear sister, Virginia Victoria. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dr. Haig Garjian. Devoted mother of Janice Garjian, Lori Garjian Atamian and her husband Jean-Marie, and Barbara Garjian Hiscoe and her husband Les. Proud grandmother of Nariné Atamian, Stepan Atamian, and Jack Hiscoe. Rose will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
The family will receive friends and family at St. Thomas Armenian Church, 174 Essex Drive in Tenafly on Monday, April 15th from 6-8PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at St. Thomas Armenian Church at 10AM. Interment following to Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Paros Foundation in Memory of Rose M. Garjian, 2217 5th Street, Berkeley, CA 94710.