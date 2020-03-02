Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's RC Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's RC Church
55 West Demarest Ave
Englewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
Rose M. Lotterman


1931 - 2020
Rose M. Lotterman Obituary
Rose M. Lotterman

Cresskill - Rose M. Lotterman (nee Di Blasio), 88, of Cresskill, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Lotterman. Devoted Mother of Ron Bisig & his wife Nancy of Bradenton, FL, Lisa Bisig of Cresskill, NJ, and loving Stepmother to Ray Lotterman Jr. of Cresskill, NJ. Proud Grandmother of Nicole Ford and Keith Bisig and adoring Great Grandmother to Rayleigh and Wyatt Ford. Beloved daughter of Josephine and Salvatore Di Blasio. Dear Sister to the late Joseph, Frank, Victor, Anthony, Ralph, Salvatore, Jennie, Fina, Suggie, Alex and Sally. She is also survived by her Sisters-in-law Ida Di Blasio, Marie Di Blasio and Shirley Moroney as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rose's family was the pride and joy of her life and the legacy of her spirit and passion for life will live on through them.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Cecilia's RC Church, 55 West Demarest Ave, Englewood, NJ with a gathering of family and friends at the church from 10-11 before the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to Hope for the Warriors at www.hopeforthewarriors.org.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
