Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
Rose M. Pumo Obituary
Rose M. Pumo

Bogota - Rose M. Pumo 95 of Bogota passed away on June 30, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Michael Pumo and Bruce Pumo and his wife Debra. Cherished grandmother of Brian Pumo and Jeffrey Pumo and his wife Erin. While working for Bendix Aviation Rose met her husband Ralph and they married in 1950. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Friday from 2-6 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack.
