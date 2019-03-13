|
Rose M. Romano
Hackensack - Rose Romano, 91, passed away on March 10, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in Rutherford and Hackensack. Rose worked for Meyer Brothers in Paterson and finished her career at National Community Bank, Maywood. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Nancy (Grillo) Romano. Dear sister to Kathleen Passarella, and predeceased by brothers Salvatore and Nicholas Romano, sisters Linda Minnella, Frances Romano and Marie Passarella She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from The Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood on Friday, 9:30am March 15th, 2019. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 10am. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington NJ. Visitation Thursday 3-6 PM. Visit Trinka-Faustini.com