Wood Ridge - Rose M. Santorelli (nee) Provenzano, on February 25, 2019, of Wood Ridge, NJ, formerly of Fort Lee., NJ, age 88. Rose was born in New York City and had worked as a secretary in Fort Lee High School until her retirement in 2014. Beloved wife to the late Michael (2004). Devoted mother to Lisa Santorelli-Carfi and her husband Salvatore and the late Michael Santorelli (1983). Loving sister to Anna and Joseph Provenzano. Adored grandmother to Michael John Carfi. Rose is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great nephews and and 1 great niece. Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ on Friday March 1, 2019 at 9:45 am thence to Most Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church, Wallington, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 1 Union St. Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or to the 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or condolences visit: www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com