Rose M. Schiano
Hillsdale - Schiano, Rose M., of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Prior to retiring she worked as a purchasing agent for Buhl Industries in Fair Lawn, NJ. Whenever rose walked into a room, everyone's face had a smile, she was a very funny person and a joy to be around. Loving mother of Michael Schiano and Wayne Schiano and his partner William Boyce. Dearest brother of Anthony Vallone. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.