Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Clifton - Rose M. Seragusa (Di Siena), 94 of Clifton, passed away on November 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John Seragusa. Loving mother to Maria Bischak & her husband Richard of Clifton and Joseph Seragusa of Carlstadt. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Rose was born in Garfield and was a lifelong resident of Clifton. She worked at Georgette Coat Factory in Clifton for over 20 years. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

Funeral Service on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting on Friday, November 15th, 2019 from 5PM to 9PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the - / PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or at .

