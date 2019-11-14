|
Rose M. Seragusa
Clifton - Rose M. Seragusa (Di Siena), 94 of Clifton, passed away on November 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John Seragusa. Loving mother to Maria Bischak & her husband Richard of Clifton and Joseph Seragusa of Carlstadt. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Rose was born in Garfield and was a lifelong resident of Clifton. She worked at Georgette Coat Factory in Clifton for over 20 years. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.
Funeral Service on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting on Friday, November 15th, 2019 from 5PM to 9PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the - / PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or at .
