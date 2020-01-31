|
|
Rose M. Vita
Garfield - VITA, Rose M. (nee Battista), age 94, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 31, 2020. She was a seamstress over 40 years with Supreme Pants in Garfield retiring in 1990, and a proud member of the I.L.G.W.U. - Passaic Local 158. Rose was a faithful servant praying the Rosary nine times daily and devoted to her church community at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church where she was a former member of the Rosary Society and the T.A.M.S. She was especially close to her family and neighborhood on Irving Place and Frederick Street being the care giver to her entire family. Rose is survived by two devoted daughters, Marilyn Alecci and husband Richard and Paulette Vita, one loving grandchild, Michelle Alecci-Tatlock and husband Forrest, and a dear sister-in-law, Pauline Vita. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Anthony in 1996, a granddaughter, Karen Alecci in 1981, and two sisters, Christine Battista and Angelina Alise. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, February 5, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Vita family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com