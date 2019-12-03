Services
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Joseph of the Palisades Church
West New York, NJ
View Map
Garfield - Rose Marie Baldwin (nee Cappadona) 78, of Garfield NJ passed away on Monday December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald Baldwin. Devoted mother of Gerald Baldwin Jr. and wife Laurine, Karen Tedesco and husband Christopher, Steven Baldwin and wife Lori. Dear sister of Ida Luciano, Mary Hopkins, Frances Ganci, Ann Marie DeMarco, Salvatore Cappadona, Donna Mannsman and the late Steven Cappadonna. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation on Monday from 4pm-8pm. Funeral on Tuesday at 10am from the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ A funeral mass will be offered at 11:15am at St. Joseph of the Palisades Church, West New York. Interment Fairview Cemetery. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
