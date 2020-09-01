Rose Marie C. Schutt



Rose Marie C. Schutt died on Friday, August 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Jean and Susan and her grandsons Ian and Zak.



Professionally, Rose Marie provided legal services to the elderly with Bergen County Protective Services and then practiced law at Messineo & Messineo. When she moved to Ridgewood she sang with the Ridgewood Singers. Later, she joined the Unitarian Universalist Society of Ridgewood. She was a member of Ridgewood Board of Education and made history as it's first woman president. Rose Marie also served on the board of Children's Aid and Family Services.



A Zoom Celebration of Life will be held in the upcoming weeks; if you are interested in attending, please send an email to rm_schutt@yahoo.com. Donations in her memory can be made to Children's Aid and Family Services.









