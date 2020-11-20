Rose-Marie Dodd



Cape Cod - On 18 November 2020 Rose-Marie Dodd passed away peacefully at home on Cape Cod in her sleep, she was 94 years old. She retired from teaching at Manito School in Oakland, New Jersey in 1986 after 17 years of service.



Rose-Marie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Joseph F. Dodd, and by her youngest daughter, Dolores (both in 2012) and Gregory Dodd (deceased in 2005). She is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Sue, oldest daughter Barbara Kuffel, middle daughter Pat (Pippa) and her husband Ray Ryan. She loved her eight grandchildren Mitch Mitchell and wife Pam, Melissa Baralt and partner Mark Groves, Jeff Spiropoulos and wife Karyn, Alex Kuffel and wife Jenny, Kimberly and Brian Wershonski, Jaci Dodd and fiancé George (Dusty) McGrath, and Stephanie Limpert and fiancé Thomas Struble; plus 11 great grandchildren: Madelyn, Hunter, Quinn, Carter, Kelly, Jack, Ina, Cole, Kali, Mackenzie and Kayleigh - all of whom she loved dearly.



A Celebration of her life will be held in 2021/22 when Covid19 restrictions permit gatherings once again.









