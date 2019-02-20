|
Rose Marie Mele
Haskell - Rose Marie Mele, age 74, of Haskell, NJ passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She will be remembered for her nurturing disposition.
Beloved sister of Carmella Sullivan and Joseph Mele. Dear aunt of Sean and Joseph Sullivan, Maura DeScafano, Frank, Vincent and Rose Marie Mele and Carmella Pepper.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, February 21, 2019, 7-9 pm with an 8 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home.For more info please visit vpfairlawn.com