Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Rose Marie Roberts

Rose Marie Roberts Obituary
Rose Marie Roberts

Cliffside Park - Rose Marie Roberts, age 84, of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Jeannette, PA, she was raised in Jersey City, NJ where she resided most of her life. Rose Marie will be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit.

Prior to retiring, Ms. Roberts was a secretary.

Dear friend of the Bastinck Family. Services are private. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. A Memorial Mass at St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn is being planned for a later date. Please continue to check the website for details. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
