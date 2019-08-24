Services
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Rose Marie (Morro) White Obituary
Rose Marie (nee Morro) White

Lodi - Rose Marie (nee Morro) White, 95, of Lodi, passed away August 21st. Survived by her loving daughters, Debra and her husband Alan, Pamela, Cynthia and her husband Bert. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Erik, Jessica, Nicholas, Gina, Alison, and Courtney, as well as her great-grandchildren, Reece and Avery. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William.

Rose was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook all different kinds of foods. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. Rose kept involved in social activities all her life.

The family will receive guests at Alesso Funeral Home, Lodi, NJ, on Sunday, August 25th from 6-8PM. They will also gather at the funeral home on Monday morning, August 26th, 10AM. Fr. Brian Laffler will officiate the service at 11:00 AM. Private services will follow.
