|
|
Rose Marie (nee Morro) White
Lodi - Rose Marie (nee Morro) White, 95, of Lodi, passed away August 21st. Survived by her loving daughters, Debra and her husband Alan, Pamela, Cynthia and her husband Bert. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Erik, Jessica, Nicholas, Gina, Alison, and Courtney, as well as her great-grandchildren, Reece and Avery. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William.
Rose was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook all different kinds of foods. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. Rose kept involved in social activities all her life.
The family will receive guests at Alesso Funeral Home, Lodi, NJ, on Sunday, August 25th from 6-8PM. They will also gather at the funeral home on Monday morning, August 26th, 10AM. Fr. Brian Laffler will officiate the service at 11:00 AM. Private services will follow.