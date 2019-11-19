Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Marinco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marinco


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marinco Obituary
Rose Marinco

Wayne - Rose Marinco (née Bartola), 95, of Wayne, passed away on November 18, 2019. Rose was born on August 4, 1924 to the late Nicola and Concetta Bartola. She was a loving homemaker to her family. Rose was predeceased by her husband Anthony "Babe" Marinco in 2002. She was the treasured mother of Ronald J. Marinco, Anthony K. Marinco and his wife Debra and Dolores Klien and her husband Donnie. Rose was the cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and the late Susan Vullo. She was the dear sister of Marion Evangelista, Vera Franceschini and the late Frank Bartola, Sr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin on Friday at 10AM at Santangelo Funeral Home. Guests may arrive at 9AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -