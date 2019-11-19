|
|
Rose Marinco
Wayne - Rose Marinco (née Bartola), 95, of Wayne, passed away on November 18, 2019. Rose was born on August 4, 1924 to the late Nicola and Concetta Bartola. She was a loving homemaker to her family. Rose was predeceased by her husband Anthony "Babe" Marinco in 2002. She was the treasured mother of Ronald J. Marinco, Anthony K. Marinco and his wife Debra and Dolores Klien and her husband Donnie. Rose was the cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and the late Susan Vullo. She was the dear sister of Marion Evangelista, Vera Franceschini and the late Frank Bartola, Sr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin on Friday at 10AM at Santangelo Funeral Home. Guests may arrive at 9AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. More at www.santangelofuneral.com