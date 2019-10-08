|
|
Rose Mary Ratynski
Little Ferry - Ratynski, Rose Mary (nee Brady) age 80 a long time resident of Little Ferry passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Rose was born in Rahway, NJ. She was a cantor and long-time member of the Choir at St Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry. She was well known for making the world's best potato salad. Beloved wife of 60 years to John. Dear mother of Carol Ann Palomba and her husband Richard, Suzanne Axt and her husband Harry, Patricia Sklar and her husband Elliot, Michael Ratynski and Cynthia Ratynski. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Alexander and Jennifer. Dear sister to Andrew Brady and his wife Janet. Rose is also survived by her many other family and friends. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Thursday at 8:45 am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry at 9:30 am. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm. Interment Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. Vorheesingwersen.com