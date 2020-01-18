|
Rose Melchionne (nee Mancuso), 95, of East Rutherford, died at home on January 16, 2020. Rose was the wife of the late Peter Melchionne for 56 years. Devoted mother to her son Peter Melchionne and his wife Arlene. She also leaves behind three grandchildren. Peter Melchionne and his wife Tara, Monica Cacchiola and her husband Chris and Aaron Melchionne and his girlfriend Alex. Rose also leaves behind two great grandsons Christopher and Jake Cacchiola. One sister-in-law Carol Mancuso and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
Rose was born in Passaic to Giandolfa and John Mancuso. She moved to East Rutherford in 1957 and has lived in the same house for the past 63 years. Rose worked for Walter Kidde for thirty years as a line supervisor. Her greatest joy came from cooking delicious Italian food for her family. Everyone came together for pasta, gravy and meatballs every Sunday and Thursday. She enjoyed spending time in Lavallette with the whole family which was a special time for her each summer. Quilting and crocheting were a favorite pastime along with watching Jeopardy and going to IHOP and Atlantic City with Joyce.
Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Wallington at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM.