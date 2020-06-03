Rose NapadanoWeirton, WV - Rose Napadano (nee Ordini), 95, of Weirton, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday May 28th, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, she's lived in the city most of her life. She worked for the family owned business, Joe Ordini Pool Store in Paterson for 40 years before retiring.Beloved wife of the late Donato, loving mother of the late George Napadano. Donna Cultrera, dear sister of Theresa Del Sardo, also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. Private Burial.