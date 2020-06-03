Rose Napadano
Rose Napadano

Weirton, WV - Rose Napadano (nee Ordini), 95, of Weirton, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday May 28th, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, she's lived in the city most of her life. She worked for the family owned business, Joe Ordini Pool Store in Paterson for 40 years before retiring.

Beloved wife of the late Donato, loving mother of the late George Napadano. Donna Cultrera, dear sister of Theresa Del Sardo, also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. Private Burial.

patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
