Guttenberg - Rose M. Raffaele (nee Bruno) 93, of Guttenberg NJ passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Raffaele , former Guttenberg Mayor. Devoted mother of Jolene Mantineo. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday from 2 pm - 6 pm. Funeral on Monday at 9 am from the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ A funeral mass will be offered at 10am at Our Lady of Grace Church, Fairview. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. www.vainierifuneralhome.com