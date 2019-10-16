Services
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
Rose Raffaele Obituary
Rose Raffaele

Guttenberg - Rose M. Raffaele (nee Bruno) 93, of Guttenberg NJ passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Raffaele , former Guttenberg Mayor. Devoted mother of Jolene Mantineo. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday from 2 pm - 6 pm. Funeral on Monday at 9 am from the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ A funeral mass will be offered at 10am at Our Lady of Grace Church, Fairview. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
