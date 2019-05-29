Services
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church
473 Main St.
Little Falls, NJ
View Map
Little Falls - Rose Reuter, 91, a long time resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Roanoke, Va.

Cherished wife of Robert Reuter, beloved mother of Karen Reuter Kozlowski and Susan Reuter, and precious grandmother to Eden Fabbo, Anton Fabbo, Erin Wynd, Damon Fabbo, Adrienne Wynd, and Simone Fabbo. She is survived by her daughter, Susan, her son-in-law, James Wynd, and her 6 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 31 9:30 AM at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, 473 Main St., Little Falls, NJ 07424. Meet directly at church. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 58 McLean Blvd., Paterson, NJ 07514.

