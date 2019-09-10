Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose (Tambe) Rossman Obituary
Rose (Tambe) Rossman

Wayne - Rossman, Rose (Tambe), 98 of Wayne, passed away on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Amady Rossman. Loving mother of Richard & his wife Patricia of Riverdale and the late Donald Rossman. Mother-in-law to Marie Rossman. Devoted grandmother to Brian, Gina, Bridget & her husband Edward Pasznik. Dear great grandmother to Kelsie Ann, Edward Ross and Austin Richard.

Rose was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in Passaic before moving to Wayne in 1994. She was a Switch Board Operator at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for 10 years.

Visiting on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4PM to 8 PM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Service on Thursday, September 12th at 10 AM at the funeral home. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. www.marroccos.com
