Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
East Rutherford, NJ
Rose Sammarco Carnevale

Rose Sammarco Carnevale Obituary
Rose Sammarco Carnevale

Big Canoe, GA - Rose Sammarco Carnevale, age 102 of Big Canoe, Georgia passed Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was married to Frank J. Carnevale, Sr., deceased.

Survivors include daughters, Patricia and Rosalind; son, Frank J. Carnevale; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
