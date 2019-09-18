|
|
Rose Sammarco Carnevale
Big Canoe, GA - Rose Sammarco Carnevale, age 102 of Big Canoe, Georgia passed Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was married to Frank J. Carnevale, Sr., deceased.
Survivors include daughters, Patricia and Rosalind; son, Frank J. Carnevale; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.