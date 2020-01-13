|
Rose (Giannone) Sanclementi
Wayne - age 89 passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Rose is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Charles; Loving daughter, Karen Balter, her husband Richard and their daughter Allison McNamara; Loving son Charles "Chuck" SanClementi, Jr., his wife Erin and their children Rosa, Gena and Luca; and Dear brother Jack Giannone. Rose was predeceased by her son, Steven in 2003. Visiting on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne from 4-8 pm. Prayer service on Thursday at 9 am at Moore's, followed by a 10 am Mass at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Wayne Township Memorial First Aid, PO Box 2004, Wayne, NJ 07470. www.waynefas.com