Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Garfield - PICCHIERRI, Rose Sarah (nee Iachetta), age 95, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on November 6, 2019. Rose was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield, and St. Joseph's Church, Lodi where she was a lector many years, she was a faithful member of the Friends of the Adorno Fathers in Ramsey and a co-founder of the Adorno Fathers Country Fair. She is predeceased by her husband Proto a/k/a Paul in 1990, her daughter, Angela Sudol in 2018, and her sisters, Elizabeth Infantolino, Agnes Degliomini, Sadie Cirello, and Grace Iachetta, and her cousin LJ Labeur. She is survived by two devoted sons, Paul Picchierri and Dr. Marc Picchierri and wife Sandra, son-in-law, Robert Sudol, a brother, Gasper Jachetta, 5 grandchildren, Paul, II and wife Diane, Christopher, Christina and husband Robert, Laura and husband Bryan, and Brandon and wife Sandy, and 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor Lauren, Nikolas, Sean Patrick, Ella Louise, Asher, Travis James and Penelope. The funeral is Tuesday, November 12, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8:30 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting mass cards or donations for their charity to be selected. The Picchierri family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
