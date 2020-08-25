1/
Rose Saul
Rose Saul

Hasbrouck Heights - Rose Saul 99, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Carmela Gatti. Rose was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights and a former member of the Rosary Society. She was a member of the Leisure Club in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late Elwood Saul. Devoted mother of Dennis Saul and his wife Somsri, Carol Keklak and her husband Paul and Janet Castronovo and her husband Thomas. Loving grandmother of Sasi Aarhus (Jim), Jim Saul, Melissa Whitmore (Kevin), Sandy Saul, Christy Berenbach (Michael), Joellen Masiello (Joe), Gillian Dionisio (Anthony) and Bonnie Cousins (Roel). Cherished great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 31st at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
