Rose (Caravella) Sharry
Paramus - Rose (Caravella) Sharry, 94, entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2020. Private services to be held for her immediate family only at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.
Born in Garfield, NJ, Rose Sharry lived in Paramus as a homemaker and caregiver for her developmentally disabled daughter, Rosemarie. She also assisted with the plumbing business of her late husband, George Sharry, Sr. who predeceased her in 2001.
She is survived by her four children, Rosemarie Sharry, Jane Sharry Pagano and her husband Tom, Kathy Sharry Yasika and her husband Shawn, and George Sharry Jr. and his wife Karen, grandchildren Michael, Steven, Greg, Victoria, Jessica, Danielle and her great grands, Josiah, Parker, and Jack.
Donations would be appreciated and can be made to the ARC of Warren County on behalf of ROSEMARIE SHARRY. Please make your tax deductible checks payable to "The Arc of Warren County" and send to PO Box 389 Washington, NJ 07882. Your kindness is greatly appreciated by the Sharry family.