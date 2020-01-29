Resources
Rose Slazyk

Rose Slazyk

Lake Wales, FL - Rose Slazyk (nee Della Porta), 86, of Lake Wales, FL, formerly of Garfield, passed away on January 22, 2020. Before retiring she was a bartender at Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park. She was a past member of the Hasbrouck Heights Ladies Auxiliary and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church. Beloved sister of Gay Landou, Anthony Della Porta, and the late Orlando Della Porta, and Rosario "Chubby" Della Porta. Loving aunt of Sarah Della Porta, Stephie Semancik, Junior Della Porta, Lorraine Demarest, the late Susan Ashmore, and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday February 3, 2020, 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday February 2, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM.
