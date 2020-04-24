Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Rose O'Keefe
Rose T. O'Keefe


1930 - 2020
Rose T. O'Keefe Obituary
Rose T. O'Keefe

O'Keefe, Rose T., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born October 19, 1930, in New York City, to John and Mary (Gilhooly) Scott.

Rose married her high school sweetheart in 1951, Thomas (predeceased in 2011), and shared their lives together for over 60 years. They moved to Rutherford in 1961 where they raised their eight children, hosted family holidays, backyard BBQ's, and every neighborhood kid knew they were always welcomed to join in the fun. She will be deeply missed by her family and by the many friends she made along her journey.

She was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, NJ, member of the Rosary Altar Society, and Rutherford Women's Club.

Survived by her devoted children; Thomas and his wife Teresa, Theresa, Mary Baumann, John, Kevin and his wife Michelle, Kathleen Guarnera, Christine and Kerry. Grandchildren; Amy Broomall, Matthew Guarnera, Emily O'Keefe. Great grandchildren; Sean and Ashlyn Broomall and loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements under the supervision of the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ
