Rose Vroeginday

Worcester, MA - Rose Elizabeth Vroeginday (nee Renner) passed away on September 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Born to the late Rose (Dube) and John Renner, she lived in New Jersey for 86 years. She and Crine (Skip) married in 1948, and she was employed by the City of Clifton before staying home to raise her family. She never passed up an opportunity to spend time with family, go to Atlantic City, league bowling, or have coffee with a friend. She moved to Worcester, MA to be closer to her children, calling The Willows at Worcester her home. There she could be found maintaining her professional wii Bowling status, playing Bingo, and being a friend to many. Although she moved to New England, she continued to be an avid Yankees fan, and was proud to share her birthday with Derek Jeter! She was predeceased by her husband Crine, sister Dorothy Halik, twin brothers John and Joseph Renner, grandson Matthew Vroeginday, and numerous sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. She is survived by son Barry Vroeginday and Anne Tornillo of Shelton, CT; daughter Joyce Remmes and husband Matt of Paxton, MA; grandchildren Brian, Lauren and Shannon Remmes, Andrew and Benjamin Vroeginday; cousin Lorraine McKee; sister-in-laws Evelyn Renner, Madeleine Renner, Jeanette Sasiela, Connie Iorio and husband Neil; and 37 nieces and nephews. Thank you to the Willows for making her feel at home for eight years, the exceptional staff at the Willows Health Center for their care and compassion, and the staff at Salmon VNA & Hospice. Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Allwood Funeral Home www.allwoodfuneralhome.com