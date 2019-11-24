Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Rose Whitehead

Paramus - Rose Whitehead, (nee Kravec), 93, of Paramus, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Before retiring, Rose worked for The Borough of Paramus as a Clerk. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus, President of the Rosary Society. Eucharistic Minister a member of the Paramus Women's Club and Paramus Seniors.

Cherished wife of the late William (1985). Loving mother of Joan Diament and her husband Scott and Jean Dull and her husband John both of Paramus. Beloved grandmother of Nicole Skoller and her husband Andrew and Michael Diament.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday November 27, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

