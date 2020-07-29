1/
RoseAnn "Missy" Maniscalco
RoseAnn "Missy" Maniscalco

Monroe - RoseAnn "Missy" Maniscalco (nee De Bartolo), 66, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday July 25th, 2020. Born in Paterson, she was raised and spent most of her life in Elmwood Park.

Loving mother of Kurt Schmitt, his wife Eileen, proud grandmother of Daniel Matthew & Amy Claire.

Visiting Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
