RoseAnn "Missy" Maniscalco



Monroe - RoseAnn "Missy" Maniscalco (nee De Bartolo), 66, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday July 25th, 2020. Born in Paterson, she was raised and spent most of her life in Elmwood Park.



Loving mother of Kurt Schmitt, his wife Eileen, proud grandmother of Daniel Matthew & Amy Claire.



Visiting Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.









