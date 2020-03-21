Services
Carlstadt - Roseann Marie Post (nee Villareale), 75, of Carlstadt for many years and formerly of Moscow, PA. for 19 years, passed away on March 20, 2020. Prior to retiring, she was a manager of H&R Block in Rutherford for five years. Roseann loved bowling and was a collector of figurine pigs. Beloved wife of the late Edward Post. Loving mother of Lisa Rasmus and husband John, Dina Joseph and husband Francis, Donna Rosenberg and husband Jerry and David Post. Cherished grandmother of Thomas Rasmus, Michael Rasmus, Nicolle Post, Christopher Post, Alex Joseph, Samantha Joseph, Gabriel Rosenberg, Lucas Rosenberg and great grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Francine Sandomeno and husband Richard, Marcella Keresztury and husband Pete and the late Patricia Milazzo and Steven Villareale. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roseann will be missed by her family and friends. Cremation was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 84, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.
- ADVERTISEMENT -