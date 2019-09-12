Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Roseann (Scilingo) Retcho


1935 - 2019
Roseann (Scilingo) Retcho Obituary
Roseann Retcho (nee Scilingo)

Mahwah - Roseann Retcho (nee Scilingo) 84, on September 10, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph Jr. and wife Holly, Linda Roux and husband Roger and Charles and wife Kerry. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Eric, Danielle and Matthew. Dear sister of Carolyn Smith and Michael Scilingo. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday (TODAY) from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Entombment will follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Roseann to , . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
