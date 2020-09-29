Roseann Vetter
Westwood - Roseann Vetter (nee Staropoli), 64, of Westwood, formerly of Northvale, NJ passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved partner Douglas Wingerath, son Mark, daughter Kristen Gorman, son-in-law Brian, and love of her life grandson Owen.
Roseann was predeceased by her brothers, Phil and Matt. Additionally she leaves behind her brother Paul and her sister Frances Staropoli Friend. She leaves behind her brothers-in-law Rudy Friend, Bill Reysen, Jim Gentles, sisters-in-law Tina Staropoli, Sandy Staropoli, Elizabeth Gentles, Kia Lynn Kangas Staropoli, Christy Reysen and her many nieces and nephews.
Roseann served the Norwood Board of Education from 1996 through 2016.
She enjoyed the many cards, visits and day trips offered by her friends and family.
Visiting hours are Friday 5-7 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to PrionAlliance.org
in Roseann's memory.