1/
Roseann Vetter
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roseann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roseann Vetter

Westwood - Roseann Vetter (nee Staropoli), 64, of Westwood, formerly of Northvale, NJ passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved partner Douglas Wingerath, son Mark, daughter Kristen Gorman, son-in-law Brian, and love of her life grandson Owen.

Roseann was predeceased by her brothers, Phil and Matt. Additionally she leaves behind her brother Paul and her sister Frances Staropoli Friend. She leaves behind her brothers-in-law Rudy Friend, Bill Reysen, Jim Gentles, sisters-in-law Tina Staropoli, Sandy Staropoli, Elizabeth Gentles, Kia Lynn Kangas Staropoli, Christy Reysen and her many nieces and nephews.

Roseann served the Norwood Board of Education from 1996 through 2016.

She enjoyed the many cards, visits and day trips offered by her friends and family.

Visiting hours are Friday 5-7 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to PrionAlliance.org in Roseann's memory.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pizzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved