Rosemarie Allotta (nee DiPiazza)
Hasbrouck Heights - Rosemarie Allotta (nee DiPiazza) 87, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Garfield passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Rose and Thomas DiPiazza, Sr. Before retiring, Rosemarie was an administrative assistant for Lalique North America in Carlstadt. Previously, she worked at CNT DiPiazza Dress Company in Garfield and for Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Rosemarie was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights and a member of the Rosary Society. Devoted wife and highschool sweetheart of the late Mario R. Allotta. Loving mother of Lawrence Allotta and his wife Rosemarie Pietranera, Thomas Allotta and his wife Donna and the late Rosemary Allotta. Also survived by Diane Allotta. Dear sister of the late Thomas DiPiazza, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Lorenzo, Tyler, Vincent and Dylan. Rosemarie is also survived by her caregiver, Maggie Radomska. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, November 30th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, November 29th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Corpus Christi R.C. Church 218 Washington Place Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 or to the Society of the Little Flower 1313 N. Frontage Rd. Darien, Illinois 60561 (littleflower.org
) would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com