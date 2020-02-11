|
Rosemarie "Tiny" Back
February 24, 1927 - February 9, 2020
Rosemarie "Tiny" Back was born in Montvale, NJ on February 24, 1927, the first of four children for Catherine Laughman Avenengo and Lucien ("Lu") Avenengo. Tiny was raised in Montvale, attending schools in Montvale and Park Ridge, NJ, graduating from Park Ridge High School in 1945.
After graduating high school, she worked in a law office in Manhattan, NY. She married Norman G. Back in 1946, just prior to his Merchant Marine service during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, they purchased property in Montvale, NJ and built the home in which she lived until 2015.
Tiny and Norman had three children: Carol, Gary, and Norman. While raising her family, Tiny was primarily a full-time housewife Once the children were grown, Tiny worked as a lunch aide at Memorial School and Fieldstone School for approximately 30 years.
Tiny moved to Elko, NV in 2015 to be near her son, Gary and his family. She lived independently until suffering an injury which required nursing care. She passed quietly on the night of February 9, at age 92, just 15 days before what would have been her 93rd Birthday.
Tiny was preceded in death by her parents (Catherine and Lu), husband of 58 years (Norm), daughter (Carol Quinn), and two brothers (Norman "Tommy" and Raymond "Jim" Avenengo).
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Triebeneck (Melbourne, Florida); sons Gary (Chris) (Elko, NV) and Norm Back (NJ); grandchildren Michael Eisenhower (Shelly) (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Justin Quinn (Ft. Collins, CO), Tracey Muzzey (Nebraska), Jennifer Back (Elko, NV), Nolan Back and Jason Back (NJ), and Alexandra Portis (Houston, TX), three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As per Tiny's wishes, no public service is planned and she is to be cremated (Sunset Crematory, Elko, NV) and her cremains scattered at three locations of her choice. Local arrangements by Burns Funeral Home, Inc.